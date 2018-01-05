Some dates for your diary It doesn't matter whether you're a beginner or a marathon runner: entering a race is a great way of motivating yourself to train, giving you something to work for and raise money for. And there's nothing like the feeling you get from running with thousands of other people and being cheered as you cross the finish line!



Race for Life 610,676 people have taken part in one of many Races for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK. Run, walk or jog 5K and be part of the largest women's only fundraising event in the UK! There are hundreds of races going on all over the country, so you're bound to find one near you. http://www.raceforlife.org/



The Great Runs It all started with the legendary Great North Run in Newcastle. Now the Great South Run, the Great Manchester Run, the Great Edinburgh Run, the Great Wales Run, the Great Women's Run and many other half-marathons, 10K events and many more are springing up all over the country. http://www.greatrun.org



The London Marathon (13th April 2008) The Flora London Marathon is the biggest race in the UK. This year, a staggering 36, 000 runners crossed the finish line. Places are limited but you stand a better chance of getting in if you go through a charity and agree to raise money for good causes. http://www.london-marathon.co.uk/



The Edinburgh Marathon: London way be the big one, but the Edinburgh Marathon has a stunning course winding through the ancient city, along the coast and past landmarks such as the royal yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and many more. 10, 000 people are taking part this year. http://www.edinburgh-marathon.com/





















