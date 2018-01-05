>
>

Who are they for?

 
Who are they for?

All of us get worried about toxins in our bodies at some point. If you've been overdoing it a little, you've had a lot of stress to cope with at work, your 'balanced diet' equals one cookie in each hand or your lifestyle isn't doing you any good, detox could be what you need.

Meanwhile, if you're experiencing any of the following, detox could do you the world of good and get you back on form again: chronic fatigue, sleeping problems, skin problems, dull skin, puffy eyes, dark circles, digestive problems, intestinal trouble, frequent nausea, aching muscles or joints, greasy or lifeless hair, migraines, allergies, night sweats, bad breath, mood swings, water retention, anxiety, depression or extreme stress...

However, detox is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, children and teenagers, or anyone who is ill, suffers from diabetes, renal problems or any kind of eating disorder.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         