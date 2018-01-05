Who are they for? All of us get worried about toxins in our bodies at some point. If you've been overdoing it a little, you've had a lot of stress to cope with at work, your 'balanced diet' equals one cookie in each hand or your lifestyle isn't doing you any good, detox could be what you need.



Meanwhile, if you're experiencing any of the following, detox could do you the world of good and get you back on form again: chronic fatigue, sleeping problems, skin problems, dull skin, puffy eyes, dark circles, digestive problems, intestinal trouble, frequent nausea, aching muscles or joints, greasy or lifeless hair, migraines, allergies, night sweats, bad breath, mood swings, water retention, anxiety, depression or extreme stress...



However, detox is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, children and teenagers, or anyone who is ill, suffers from diabetes, renal problems or any kind of eating disorder.









