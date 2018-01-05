>
>

Do they really work?

 
Do they really work?

There's no point in thinking that detox will completely rid your body of the amount of pollutants and pesticides it encounters. 2 days of eating vegetable stock isn't going to turn you into a new person.

The best way of preventing the build-up of waste in the body is to reduce your exposure to toxins by not smoking, limiting your intake of coffee and alcohol, eating unprocessed food (preferably organic). A detox plan is a really good way of starting you off on the path to a healthier diet and lifestyle, so by all means use it to kick-start a 'new you.'

Medical practitioners all agree that starvation detox diets are not good. Not only do they weaken your body by depriving it of the nutrients it needs to function properly: it actually produces the opposite effect to the one you want because it aids the production of toxins!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         