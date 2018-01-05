Eating properly

Certain superfoods don't produce toxins in the body; what's more, they even help to limit the production of toxins and rid the body of existing ones.

Water transports the nutrients our bodies need and washes away toxins produced by our cellular metabolism. To help get rid of the bad stuff, you need to drink lots of water (at least 1.5 litres a day). Go for weak mineral water.

Organic foods from organic farming don't contain the substances found in other foods that aid the build-up of toxins in your system, such as residue of chemicals used during famring, and additives and colourings added during the industrial process.

Aromatic herbs aren't just delicious: they're also really useful because when you cook with them you don't need to add fat or sugar. They also have many therapeutic powers such as cleansing and draining. Have as much of them as you want!

Fruit and vegetables have it all: they're low in calories, full of fibre, vitamins, minerals and water. Some are also highly diuretic (asparagus, cucumber, celery, citrus fruits, fruits of the forest, etc) and help your kidneys; other fibrous fruit and veg such as plums, prunes, figs and leeks are great for lazy intestines!

Tea is a diuretic, a stimulant and an antioxidant - perfect for refreshment when you're detoxing.









