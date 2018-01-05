>
>

Natural ways to help you detox

 
Natural ways to help you detox

If you want to maximise the effects of your detox, you need to look beyond your diet and look at your whole lifestyle.
-Anything that works up a sweat helps rid your body of toxins, so go for a sauna or Turkish bath, some hard exercise, and herbal teas that encourage you to sweat (elderberry, sarsaparilla or lungwort).
-If you want your body to rid itself of toxins the right way, give it a break! Don't get stressed and do everything you can to relax (massage or meditation, for example).
-To help cleanse your system, go for a lymphatic draining therapy or massage. These improve your lymph circulation and remove metabolic waste via the blood system.
-To boost your organ function, try plants in the form of capsules or herbal teas: Java tea, hawkweed and cherry stones are diuretic; activated carbon attracts toxins from the digestive tract and eliminates them via your intestines; peppered mint and boldo help the liver; mauve and buckthorn aid your intestines to keep you regular.
-Oxygenate yourself to help your system function better: get away from the city and head to the coast or the country for a break, and make time to do breathing exercises regularly.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         