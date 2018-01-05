Natural ways to help you detox If you want to maximise the effects of your detox, you need to look beyond your diet and look at your whole lifestyle.

-Anything that works up a sweat helps rid your body of toxins, so go for a sauna or Turkish bath, some hard exercise, and herbal teas that encourage you to sweat (elderberry, sarsaparilla or lungwort).

-If you want your body to rid itself of toxins the right way, give it a break! Don't get stressed and do everything you can to relax (massage or meditation, for example).

-To help cleanse your system, go for a lymphatic draining therapy or massage. These improve your lymph circulation and remove metabolic waste via the blood system.

-To boost your organ function, try plants in the form of capsules or herbal teas: Java tea, hawkweed and cherry stones are diuretic; activated carbon attracts toxins from the digestive tract and eliminates them via your intestines; peppered mint and boldo help the liver; mauve and buckthorn aid your intestines to keep you regular.

-Oxygenate yourself to help your system function better: get away from the city and head to the coast or the country for a break, and make time to do breathing exercises regularly.





