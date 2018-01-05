Anti-fatigue detox

Lasts: 1 week.



Diet

Lots and lots of vitamins and minerals are on the menu: fresh fruit and vegetables, wholegrain cereals and vegetable protein.

Breakfast: Fruit + tea or fruit tea + wholemeal bread or wholegrain cereal or ricecakes (all organic, of course!).

Snack: Fruit juice or fresh vegetables, whole fresh or dried fruit.

Dinner: Steamed fish or chicken + wholegrain carbs (rice, bread or pasta) + steamed veg + fresh fruit.

Dinner: Vegetable soup, mixed salad + wholemeal organic bread + fresh fruit.



Lifestyle

3 times a day, do 5 minutes of abdominal breathing exercises.

Every day, do at least 30 minutes of exercise.

Every other day, get a vigorous Chinese-style massage. Whoever said anything about detox being all pain and no pleasure?!

