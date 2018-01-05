>
Quitter's detox

 
Lasts: 5 weeks

This is an alkaline eating plan for peole who have recently stopped smoking. It's designed to counter the acidity tobacco created in your body and get you on the road to a smoke-free life!

Diet
> All the veg you want, especially cress, asparagus, courgettes, endives, carrots, potatoes, celery and spinach.
> All the fruit you want, especially melon, dates, mango, papaya, kiwi, pineapple, grapes, apricots, avocado and apples.
> Tofu, soya milk, garlic, eggs, almonds, coconut, natural yoghurt and quinoa.

All other foods, particularly meat, poultry, wheat-based products, rice and dairy products contribute to the formation of acids. During your anti-tobacco detox, you should be eating lots of alkaline foods (70% alkaline foods and 30% acidic foods at each meal).

Lifestyle
> Drink lots of water.
> To help fight your nicotine cravings, do relaxation and deep breathing exercises.
> Drink herbal or fruit tea and take natural plant supplements in gel capsules.
> Every other day, make sure you take some exercise: walk, swim, run or cycle at a moderate pace.




  
  
05/01/2018
