- Perfect legs: Our guide to toned, svelte legs in time for your summer holidays; Bikini Countdown

Tights and trousers are giving way to shorts, skirts, minidresses and you know bikini season isn't all that far away! And with mini fashion at an all-time high this summer, there'll be no avoiding getting your pins out.



Skimpy bikinis, little dresses and minis all require sculpted, toned, bronzed legs. If yours aren't beachworthy yet, don't worry: here's our guide to getting svelte legs you'll be aching to show off!



Follow our guide and you'll soon be showing off pins to make Penny Lancaster green with envy. See what to eat, what exercises to do, how to care for your legs at home, salon treatment and dos and don'ts for perfect pins!







PH, SH

