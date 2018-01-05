>
>

Good foods

 
Good foods

Certain nutrients are essential both for your health and for beautiful legs! Make sure you get plenty of the following:

-Vitamin E. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant. It helps thin the blood and reduces your risk of thrombosis. Good Vitamin E foods include oleaginous fruits (almonds and other nuts) and plant oils (rapeseed oil, olive oil, nut oil and sunflower oil).
-Flavonoids. Flavanoids come from the polyphenol family. They fight inflammation, thin the blood, stimulate contraction of the veins and reinforce the walls of the blood vessels. Good foods include grapes, fruits of the forest (blackcurrants, blackberries and raspberries), fruit peel, cabbage, parsley, spinach, turnips, broccoli and tea.
-Potassium. Potassium has a draining effect and limits both storage of salt in the body and swelling. Good foods containing potassium include dried apricots, almonds, artichokes, asparagus, bananas, cress, spinach, fennel, liver, grapefruit, parsley, dandelion, pears, pistachio nuts, apples and grapes.
-Vitamin C. An excellent antioxidant, Vitamin C is essential for producing collagen which is vital for strong, elastic skin. Fresh fruit and vegetables are excellent sources of Vitamin C.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/05/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timePlay Our 2048 Game!
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         