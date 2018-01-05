Targeted exercises

Here are three sets of exercises you can do at home alone:



> Stand upright with your back straight. Swing one leg out in front of you and then behind you, without swinging too high, keeping your shoulders horizontal, your back straight and your stomach muscles working. Do ten swings with each leg and gradually work up to 30 each day.



> Get down on all fours, keeping your back straight and exactly horizontal. Lift one leg out behind you until it's horizontal, in line with your back. Do 10 without stopping if you can, then change legs.



> Standing upright with your legs apart and your hands on your hips to keep your balance, bend one leg to lower your body slightly, as much as you can whilst keeping your back straight, buttocks clenched and stomach pulled in. Do ten repetitions with each leg.