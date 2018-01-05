>
Take action against cellulite
Remodelling anti-cellulite creams to reduce and prevent the appearance of the dreaded orange peel can go a long way to giving you smoother, finer legs. Most products contain smoothing agents such as caffeine to destroy fatty cells and smooth cellulite, diuretic agents such as ivy which also tone your veins, and firming agents such as retinol to moisturise and tone the skin itself. Massage them in well morning and night for best results.

This gel contains a Lipo-Fitness II which gets rid of adipocytes by stopping new fatty cells from forming. It ‘trains’ your body to remain slim and redefines your curves.

Yves Saint-Laurent Total Fitness
Ultra-Silky Slimming Gel
£28.50 for 200 ml, available at Boots




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/05/2008
