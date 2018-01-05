>
>

Refresh tired, heavy legs

 
Refresh tired, heavy legs
© Decleor

At the end of a hard day's work or after a long journey in the car, plane or train, your legs can often get swollen and painful. Massage them with special creams or gels for heavy legs, which not only give you instant freshness (this one contains menthol, lemon and camphor): they also lighten and relieve tired, heavy legs for the duration by using plant extracts with active draining and de-congesting properties (such as red vine, grapeseed, witch hazel, grape vine and Indian horse chestnut). Appy using a gentle Massage movement from your feet to your thighs for a guaranteed result!

Circulaspray Refreshing Tonic with Essential Oils and Plant Extracts
£14.72 from Salon Skincare




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/05/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Hot celebrity men in uniformWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         