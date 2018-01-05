Refresh tired, heavy legs



© Decleor



At the end of a hard day's work or after a long journey in the car, plane or train, your legs can often get swollen and painful. Massage them with special creams or gels for heavy legs, which not only give you instant freshness (this one contains menthol, lemon and camphor): they also lighten and relieve tired, heavy legs for the duration by using plant extracts with active draining and de-congesting properties (such as red vine, grapeseed, witch hazel, grape vine and Indian horse chestnut). Appy using a gentle Massage movement from your feet to your thighs for a guaranteed result!



Circulaspray Refreshing Tonic with Essential Oils and Plant Extracts

£14.72 from Salon Skincare



