DIY massage

With or without your anti-cellulite creams, here's some massage guidance to help you:



> To stimulate your lymphatic system and circulation:

Start with a smoothing movement from your ankle to your thigh, keeping your hands either side of your leg (repeat 5 times). Knead your entire thigh, paying particular attention to the sides and bottom of your thighs. Then smooth over your thighs right from the knee to the top of your leg, one hand after the other. Tap lightly, not keeping your hands clenched too much, around the outer thigh, and massage the area around your knees using circular movements, keeping your fingers together. Finally, knead your calves using both hands, pulling the muscle away from the bone, and finish with smoothing movements all over, like at the beginning.



> To firm your thighs:

massage using upward motions from your knees to your hips. Place your hands flat with your thumbs on your thighs and fingers on the sides to make sure you cover the whole area.



> To hone your knees:

Use your middle fingers to massage each side of your kneecap. Keep them in position by putting your thumbs above your knees if you find it easier. Apply pressure in upward movements all around the knee, following the contours of your kneecap, then do the same using little spiral movements from bottom to top.

