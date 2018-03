Pressotherapy

Excell by Bodysculptor

This involves continuous deep-powered pneumatic massage to the lower body. Your legs will be almost entirely enveloped in huge boots. Compression takes place segment by segment, starting with your feet. It uses hyperpressure to improve the venous circulation.



Pressotherapy has proved effective in people who suffer from oedema caused by venous problems, but the results are only interim, and it is less effective on cellulite.