More treatments

Many beauty salons, spas and hotels now offer packages that include treatment for tired, heavy legs such as walking and water exercises, a special diet if you stay there, shower jets, draining and sculpting massage, pressotherapy and lymphatic drainage. These can help improve your circulation, tone your legs, bust cellulite and lighten heavy legs.



Thalassotherapy is based on the principle that the combined effect of the sun, iodine and salt water is beneficial to health and wellbeing. It involves natural treatments that tone, moisturise, relax, combat ageing and cellulite and improve the circulation. From seaweed baths to body wraps to walking pools, massage, mud and water jet massage, thalassotherapy is available in salons and you can also go away for a pampering thalassotherapy break at a spa or hotel. For more information see The Good Spa Guide.



Thermal treatments are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, with many spas offering packages. They are done using hot mineral spring water. Treatments include Watsu, body wraps, water massage and thermal muscle toning treatments. For more information see www.thermaebathspa.com or The Good Spa Guide.







