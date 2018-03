> Don't wear clothes that are too toght, especially at the waist, and avoid tight-fitting jeans. Avoid wearing boots, very high or very flat shoes.



> Never stay sitting down for more than two hours and don't cross your legs: it cuts off your circulation and harms the veins at the back of your knees.



> Never take the lift or escalator.



> Avoid very hot conditions, floor heating, air conditioning and prolonged sunbathing when it's hot, as well as hot baths, saunas and Turkish baths.