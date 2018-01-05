>
>
  

- My home gym: keep-fit, exercise at home
Want to get your body into shape but don't have time to go to the gym and don't want to be seen getting sweaty by other people? Why not create your own gym at home? With the explosion of gym accessories and equipment on the market, the choice on offer is huge and the prices are reasonable.

Discover our selection of space-saving, basic, or more professional accessories. No more excuses for not keeping fit!


See also: get in shape with our guide to working your abs and check out our running exercises.




PH, CB

 
  
Health and Fitness Editor
17/08/2007
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan My home gym
Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe longest celebrity relationships
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         