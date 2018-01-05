Resistance bands

What do they do? Through resistance, these magic bands work all the body's muscles. They're the perfect accessory for strengthening and shaping each part of your body, and complement a cardio workout really well. Minimum space, maximum effiect!



How do I choose the right ones? There are several degrees of resistance to choose from, according to your level. If you're starting out, go for level 1; if you've already done some working out, choose level 2; if you're pretty fit already, go for level 3.



How often should I use it? The possibilities are endless and there are a multitude of detailed exercises in the booklet that usually comes with the bands: each exercise lets you work on a particular part of the body. Ideally, do these exercises every day, or at least every other day, alternating between the different muscles you use.



Available from all good sports shops, around £10.