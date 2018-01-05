What does it do? Unlike ordinary models, this mini stepper doesn't give you a cardio workout (this is what makes you lose weight). Instead, it's used for shaping and strengthening your lower body (quadriceps, calves, buttocks, abductors, adductors, etc.).



How do I choose the right one? It's better to go for a model that gives a lateral, more all-round workout. Because this little piece of equipment has to support your entire weight of your body, it's essential that it's solid! Also, to make progress, go for one with adjustable resistance.



How often should I use it? 15 to 30 minutes per day is sufficient. To work on your waist, turn your hips with each step.



Dunlop Stepper, £80.