>
>

Mini stepper

 
Mini stepper

What does it do? Unlike ordinary models, this mini stepper doesn't give you a cardio workout (this is what makes you lose weight). Instead, it's used for shaping and strengthening your lower body (quadriceps, calves, buttocks, abductors, adductors, etc.).

How do I choose the right one? It's better to go for a model that gives a lateral, more all-round workout. Because this little piece of equipment has to support your entire weight of your body, it's essential that it's solid! Also, to make progress, go for one with adjustable resistance.

How often should I use it? 15 to 30 minutes per day is sufficient. To work on your waist, turn your hips with each step.

Dunlop Stepper, £80.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
17/08/2007
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         