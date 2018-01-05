What does it do? We already know about the Power Plate: here's the mini version that's accessible to everyone. This magic machine has taken off because it replaces lots of other gym equipment saves you time. In effect, by doing classic gym exercises on a vibrating platform, you intensify your exercise and you'll see results sooner! With one session, you can sculpt your whole body. And what's more, it improves your cardiovascular system.



How do I choose the right one? It's not difficult since there aren't many models on the market yet. A good indicator is: the higher the price, the more effeicient it will be.



How often should I use it? 10 minutes of daily strengthening exercises over just a few weeks will allow you to obtain a firm and sculpted figure. Just be careful that you alternate the areas you work on each day so that the different muscles are given chance to recover.



Dunlop Personal Vibration Trainer, £700.