What does it do? The different accessories are all you need for light gym work at home (pilates, yoga, gym ball exercises, stretching, etc.). The idea is to relax, work on your flexibility and rediscover the harmony between mind and body. Accompanied with a DVD or exercise guide, you can take up light exercises without having to go to classes.



How do I choose the right one? Most yoga kits are pretty similar. Just make sure that it's got everything in it: a mat, two small foam blocks, gym ball, yoga strap and preferably an exercise guide.



How often should I use it? Don't dive in without getting the info you need first (books, DVDs, guides, etc.). For yoga, correct posture and breathing is essential. Two half-hour sessions per week should be enough to rediscover and maintain that sense of well-being.



Marcy Yoga and Body Ball Set, £49.99