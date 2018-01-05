What does it do? An elliptical trainer (cross trainer) is the latest machine for cardio training. Specifically designed for a complete workout, it allows you to exercise without putting strain on your joints thanks to an action that reproduces the movement of the foot when walking or running. Objective: to strengthen and tone the calves, thighs and buttocks.



How do I choose the right one? Because of its success, there are now more and more models to choose from. For regular use, check that it gives you a good range of movement, has adjustable foot pedals and several positions for your arms. You should be straight when using it, not bent over. To select your workout and measure your progress, go for a model with a programmable computer.



How often should I use it? For the best results, this cardio machine should be used in moderation (your heart rate should stay roughly the same throughout your workout), for a long period (at least 30 minutes without stopping), regularly (at least 3 times a week). You use your arms too, which makes for a better all-round workout.



Vivotion Excel E8500 Elliptical Trainer, £289.