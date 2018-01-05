What does it do? This classic machine essentially serves to strengthen the lower body, in addition to providing a good cardio-respiratory workout. It's the best option for losing those little bits of flab because it burns energy without putting strain on your joints. What's more, it's as easy as riding a bike!



How do I choose the right one? For regular use, go for a durable magnetic bike with a smooth, silent action. One of the most important factors is your comfort: you should be well positioned and have sufficient space to pedal. It's also worth opting for one with a computer so you can control your workout. Depending on the space that you have available, it might be wise to go for a compact model.



How often should I use it? Like treadmills, bikes should be used every day or every other day if you want results (strengthening, weight loss, improved stamina). Ideally, one hour of pedalling without overdoing it should suffice.



Dunlop exercise bike, £200.