It saves you time You travel at around 8 miles per hour on average by bike - that's three times faster than those lazy pedestrians.



Unlike public transport users, who are bound by timetables, bikers are totally independent. Delays and strikes don't apply!



Road rage doesn't apply either: unlike cars and buses, bikes can slip through most traffic jams.



You don't have to bother finding a parking space and parking up takes seconds.



AND bikes need very little maintenance - no MOT required - and you don't need to use the garage to store them in. You can even keep them in your cellar or on your balcony.





