It's fun!

Cycling's dead good fun, and anyone can do it - from the very old to the very young. You get a really good workout, often without even realising it, when you head out for a ride with the family or with your other half. You can discover new places you've never been or you never even knew existed.



Cycling gets you out in the fresh air, oxygenates you and gives you rosy cheeks! The endurance exercise makes your body secrete endorphins, those 'happy hormones' that make everything seem sunnier. You only have to look at the smiling morning faces of the guys at the office who bike to work for proof!



Cycling is obviously a one-person form of transport, but unlike car users, cyclists are in touch with and in contact with it all: the environment, the weather, passers-by, other cyclists and motorists.









