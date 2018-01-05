>
It's great for weight loss

 
It's great for weight loss

Cycling can give you a body to die for! Here's why:
> You burn lots of energy. At an average speed (ie you're not so out of breath you can't talk, but too out of breath to sing!), you burn between 300 and 600 kcal per hour. If you step up the pace to around 12 miles an hour, expect to burn a whopping 500-600 kcal per hour.
> You burn fat. Cycling is an excellent endurance sport because you have to use all your muscles at once. After half an hour's cycling, your body starts using up stored fat to provide your muscles with the energy you need to carry on.
> You tone your entire body. Cycling only works your legs, right? Wrong! Obviously pedalling away works your calves and thighs a lot, but it also requires effort from your torso and arms. The position you adopt on your bike works your abs and lower back, and when you accelerate, cycle on rough terrain or 'stand up' on your bike, you tone your shoulders, chest, forearms and upper arms.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2009
