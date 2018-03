© Décathlon



Try and make sure you always have a puncture repair kit with you in case disaster strikes.



A good bike lock is a must for city cyclers, so invest in a good quality one. Cable locks will lock your bike to anything, while U shaped ones will secure it to bars, bike parks and lamp posts.



A small backpack is handy if you're going on a bike ride, to hold all your essentials (money, cards, clothes, maps, water, cereal bars and mini First Aid kit with plasters, antiseptic wipes, etc).