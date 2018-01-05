Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness
Health
Diets
Fitness
All articles
Diabulimia Is The 'World's Most Dangerous Eating Disorder' You Probably Don't Know About
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fitness
All articles
Home
>
Health and Fitness
>
Fitness
What do you need?
Cycling
Beat the winter blues
How to burn calories
Bad News Gym Bunnies, Working Out Is Giving You Wrinkles
Sarah Horrocks
05/05/2009
Article Plan
Guide to taking up cycling
▼
It's eco-friendly
It saves you time
It's fun!
It's good for your health
It's great for weight loss
What do you need?
Your bike!
Clothing
Accessories
Get your position right
Speed
Pedalling
Safety
Before you set off
While you're out
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!