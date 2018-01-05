>
>

Our guide to different types of massage

Article in images
  

- Our guide to different types of massage
You like the idea of treating yourself to a massage but you don't know which type to choose. Would you like to discover one of the more physiological ones, like shiatsu or ayurvedic 
treatment? Maybe you'd prefer a more exotic atmosphere? Or perhaps you want to start off with something really relaxing? Read on for our explanations of different types of massage.

And just for you, soFem has selected some institutes that offer formulae for all budgets. But before you go for one, don't forget to read our physio's advice.


More articles:
Relax with yoga 
How to get rid of cellulite




CS, CB

 
  
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         