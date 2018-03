© Saks



Saks



Saks is the UK's leading hair and beauty group, with over 100 salons in the UK.



Saks Signature Packages offer different combinations of treatments, including: shiatsu scalp massage, deep tissue muscle massage, back and head massage.



Price: Massages from £38 to £115.



Info: Online www.saks.co.uk or phone 0845 600 5959