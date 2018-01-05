Therapeutical shiatsu

>
Massages: choosing the right one
It's inspired by traditional Chinese medicine but was first developed in Japan where it's officially recognised. Shiatsu, which translates as "finger pressure", is similar to acupuncture but rest assured - there are no needles involved! Modern shiatsu is based on the concept of vital energy. Pressure applied to points situated on the meridians (energy lines), makes this energy circulate. It's easily performed: you can remain clothed and you lie on the floor while you're being massaged! It lasts about an hour and costs around £40 per session, depending on where you go.

Benefits: Reputed to be effective at preventing stress-related illnesses, tiredness, headaches, digestive problems, sleeping disorders and even snacking! It's one of only a few massages to be recognised by the European Parliament as a "non conventional healthcare medicine worthy of interest", meaning that its therapeutical effects are taken seriously.

Note: Avoid it if you've got lesions or inflammations. It's also not advised during pregnancy.

