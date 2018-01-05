Detoxifying ayurveda



Originating in Hindu medicine, ayurverdic massage revitalises your organs by balancing energy in the body. It's often done naked and uses a mix of essential oils selected according to your personal criteria and your ailments.

The massage is centred on energy points and uses pressure, friction and petrissage for guaranteed detoxification!



Benefits: Aside from being relaxing, it makes tissue more supple, detoxifies the body and improves blood and lymphatic circulation.



Note: Avoid if you have lesions, inflammations, etc, as well as if you're pregnant. Also avoid if you're susceptible to migraines or heart trouble.



Price: For an hour long message, you'll have to pay out £50 upwards. Some centres offer two day retreats starting from £125.



Ayurverdic retreats:

www.ayurvedamedicine.co.uk

www.herbalayur-retreats.co.uk