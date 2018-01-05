Relaxing Californian massage



© Spa Nuxe



This massage, created in 1970 in the San Francisco area, is without a doubt the most relaxing. Its aim is to bring comfort, physical relaxation and a sense of well-being. Gentle Californian massage involved lots of freedom and creativity from the masseur. Your session might include sliding strokes, pressing motions, petrissage and light fircition over your entire body. It's a muscular type of massage using essential oils.

Its calming and revitalising effects result from slow and wide-ranging movements. Nothing beats it for eliminating day-to-day stress and renewing your immune system.



Benefits: The only aim is to relax your body. It provides an instant feeling of well-being and frees you from your nervous (superficial) and muscular tensions.



Note: Avoid if you have cutaneous, muscular or inflammatory lesions.



Price: Around £40 for 90 minutes. There are an increasing number of hotels and spas offering Californian massages as part of a holiday package.