>
>
Massages: choosing the right one
Article in images



Relaxing Californian massage

 
Relaxing Californian massage
© Spa Nuxe

This massage, created in 1970 in the San Francisco area, is without a doubt the most relaxing. Its aim is to bring comfort, physical relaxation and a sense of well-being. Gentle Californian massage involved lots of freedom and creativity from the masseur. Your session might include sliding strokes, pressing motions, petrissage and light fircition over your entire body. It's a muscular type of massage using essential oils.
Its calming and revitalising effects result from slow and wide-ranging movements. Nothing beats it for eliminating day-to-day stress and renewing your immune system.

Benefits: The only aim is to relax your body. It provides an instant feeling of well-being and frees you from your nervous (superficial) and muscular tensions.

Note: Avoid if you have cutaneous, muscular or inflammatory lesions.

Price: Around £40 for 90 minutes. There are an increasing number of hotels and spas offering Californian massages as part of a holiday package.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         