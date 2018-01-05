Thai: the most thorough

>
Massages: choosing the right one
Thai massage is extremely thorough. It combines the virtues of several techniques. It plays an integral part in Thai hygiene and is one of the most common massages. It's similar to yoga for stretching and to shiatsu for pressure applied to the meridians. Stretches and unusual positions massage your organs. The practitioner applies pressure to the elbows, hands, feet, knees, etc, but you remain clothed. After a few sessions, the massage restores order to your body.

Benefits: It stimulates your blood and lymphatic circulation. It makes muscles, tendons and joints more flexible and it relieves cramp and stiffness. It energises, relaxes and relieves stress.

Note: It's very energetic, even rough, for example during treatment of the feet. It's therefore not advised if you have muscular, tendon or general health problems.

Price: Between £35 and £50 for 60 to 90 minutes.




  
  
