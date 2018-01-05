>
Massages: choosing the right one
Hawaiian: the most revitalising

This revitalising and energising massage takes its inspiration from the exotic island of Hawaii. It recreates the rhythmic movements of Hawaiian dances using the palms of the hand, forearms and elbows.

This massage technique, also known as Lomilomi, has existed in Hawaii for centuries. Practised with the aid of longitudinal movements and delicate stretching exercises, it leaves you feeling deeply relaxed. It's done directly on the skin using lots of massage oil. The whole body is massaged, restoring your energy and balance.
The massage lasts for at least 2 hours and is done to the rhythm of Hawaiian music. It's a journey that enables you to let yourself go and forget about the things that cause you stress.

Benefits: It relieves muscular tension, improves blood and lymphatic circulation and helps cleanse your body. It's perfect for re-establishing physical and mental harmony.

Note: Avoid if you have cutaneous lesions or inflammations because the oil used could infect your wounds.

Price: For a good Hawaiian massage, be prepared to pay from £36 for 60 minutes up to £120 for 90 minutes.




  
  
