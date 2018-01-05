Kobido: the most rejuvenating

>
Massages: choosing the right one
It's the ancestral secret of Japanese youth. Kobido, also referred to as Japanese facial massage, aims to rejuvenate your face by putting elasticity back ito your skin. It originates from the traditional Japanese massage anma and is a combination of face and neck massage.

Before the actual massage begins, there's a purifying phase to cleanse your skin of all impurities. Then the kobido kicks off with an energising phase, stimulating the energetic points of your face, and it finishes off with lymphatic draining (sliding movements) to get rid of toxins. So yes, a younger face is possible without surgery!

Benefits: Kobido stimulates blood and lymphatic circulation, and consequently improves the quality of your skin. It liberates your face of muscular tension that's responsible for the formation of wrinkles. In addition, your skin's purified and moisturised.

Note: Avoid if you have cuts, inflammations, use anti-wrinkle products or have had botox.

