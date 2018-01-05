>
Massages: choosing the right one
Oriental: the most cosmetic

 
Oriental: the most cosmetic

A real moment of escapism that will either remind you of your holidays or simply transport you elsewhere.

Oriental oils perfumed with argan oil, rose petal or orange flower are used to moisturise and reverberate over your body. They are applied to the back using a very basic massage that has a guaranteed effect on your well-being!

Benefits: A change of scene guaranteed, and a treat for your skin with the oils.

Note: The only slight negative point is that the oils stay greasy on the skin.

Price: Around £50 for 60 minutes of massage.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
