>
>
Massages: choosing the right one
Article in images




Meditative hot stone massage

 
Meditative hot stone massage
© Massage café

This traditional practice consists of heating basalt stones in a container of hot water, the temperature of which is kept constant in order to induce physiological effects of relaxation and detoxification. During a session, you'll be invited to lie down on your back on the hot stones set down on the table to suit your body. Then hot or cold stones will be placed on certain key points on the front of your body (the shoulders, neck, etc, depending on your needs).

While you're lying down on the stones, which are placed along the length of your spine, your body will be heated by successive movements of oiled hot stones that the practitioner will slowly glide over your muscles from head to foot. This is the real 'massage' part of the treatment, with more pressure applied to certain zones. The back also receives treatment: therapeutic massage, friction, pressure, vibrations and other motions with alternating temperatures. The massages carried out with cold stones are designed to reduce inflammation. The coldness provokes a vascular contraction and calls up energy from the body, making you very receptive to the heat that follows. Alternating hot and cold provides a pleasant surprising sensation and is called thermotherapy.

Benifits: Extremely relaxing. This massage lets you clear your mind, with the hot and cold sensations on your body. Muscular tensions are also soothed as a result of the changing temperatures, and it balances your circulation and flow of energy.

Note: It's not recommended for people with diabetes, heart trouble or a weak immune system.

Price: For an hour and a half of treatment, the cost is between £50 and £90.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalWinter nail inspiration
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         