Massages: choosing the right one
Calming reflexology
Very popular in the ancient civilisations of China and Egypt, this massage, also known as 'zone therapy' is performed manually. Plantar reflexology sees the foot as a miniature representation of the whole human body. Each internal part of the body corresponds to points on the foot, or reflex zones. Pressure is applied to these zones using the thumb and petrissage. Tension can be located and balance re-established in the corresponding parts of the body.
Reflexology triggers the circulation, erasing the stress from your day.

Benefits: Reflexology stimulates blood and lymphatic circulation. It eases aches and pains and fights insomnia. stress is also reduced. Plantar reflexology brings you a general sensation of relaxation.

Contra-indications: Avoid if you have an injured or sprained foot, phlebitis, etc.

Price: Around £30 for 1 hour of massage.
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
