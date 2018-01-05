>
Massages: choosing the right one
Swedish anti-stress
A 30 minute massage is short enough to take during your lunch break but immediately makes you feel 100 times better. This massage will be a pure moment of relaxation for you, totally blissful and destressing.

Your session will include a variety of techniques: strokes, kneading movements, circular pressure, oscillatory motions and light 'chopping' actions. The treatment is carried out using oils that the practitioner warms in his hands before applying to the upper and lower back, abdomen, legs, feet, arms, neck and head. Depending on the institute, you may be expected to remove all your clothes, or you may be able to keep your underwear on.

Benefits: Swedish massage increases oxygen flow in the blood and releases toxins from the muscles. It obviously reduces stress and brings about a general feeling of well-being.

Note: Avoid if you have jaundice, varicose veins, acute phlebitis, thrombosis, or are pregnant.

Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
Latest… 05/01/2018
