Blissful chair massage

Massages: choosing the right one
Is it possible to relax in just 15 minutes? With a chair massage, the answer's yes! At work, in some airports and even in some bars, this type of massage is catching on across the globe.

You sit down in an ergonomic chair for the massage, which is mainly done to the back, arms, shoulders and even the head - all the places where tension builds up easily. It's ideal for a first-time massage experience (you keep your clothes on) and for a moment of rapid relaxation (perfect for those who never have enough time).
A chair massage offers maximum effectiveness in minimum time.

Benefits: Chair massages eliminate stress, and relax you fast. They also reduce nervous excitability and relieve stress-induced ailments: backache, migraines, exhaustion, insomnia, etc, and have an energising effect.

Contra-indications: Not advised for pregnant women or if you have inflammations.

Price: From £10 to £25 per session, depending on the location (at home, at work, in an institute, etc).




  
  
