Massages: choosing the right one
Ayurvedic massage
Massage devices
Massage therapy benefits
Shiatsu massage
Health and Fitness Editor
27/07/2008
Our guide to different types of massage
Physiological
Therapeutical shiatsu
Detoxifying ayurveda
Relaxing Californian massage
Exotic
Thai: the most thorough
Hawaiian: the most revitalising
Kobido: the most rejuvenating
Oriental: the most cosmetic
Relaxing
Meditative hot stone massage
Calming reflexology
Swedish anti-stress
Blissful chair massage
Useful addresses
Selected institutes
Star locations
Nationwide
Pamper parties
Where can I get information?
The physio's opinion
Pleasurable or therapeutical massage?
