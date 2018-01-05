Where can I get information? If you haven't found the right institute for you in our selection, if you're unsure about a massage or an institute, or if you're looking for an institute in a specific location, here are some useful contacts.



Association of Reflexologists: www.aor.org.uk



Federation of Holistic Therapists: www.fht.org.uk



General Shiatsu Council: www.generalshiatsucouncil.org



List of shiatsu practioners in England, Scotland and Wales: www.webhealer.net/shiatsu/hps-shiatsu-massage.htm



For information about chair massage practitioners, contact The Academy of On-Site Massage: www.aosm.co.uk



Alternative therapy may be advocated by Prince Charles, but most of the treatments mentioned in this article are not available on the NHS. However, you can find information through the NHS Directory of Complementary and Alternative Practitioners: www.nhsdirectory.org/default.aspx





