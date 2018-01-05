Pleasurable or therapeutical massage? What's your take on the current craze for massage?

We're living in a consumer society where people are looking for well-being. They find what they're looking for in massages. So whether it's a fad or not, I think that people are quite prepared to spend money on massages, whether it's for relaxation or medical purposes.



What's the difference between massages for medical reasons and those that are simply for relaxation?

Once the massage gets deep, then we're talking about physiotherapy. We physios are masseurs first and foremost. So I see it as just a difference in treatment. People tend to think that we only do massages for sprains or back pain, but that's not the case! Patients come because they're stressed or pregnant. But we know the limits and if we sense that the person shows symptoms of a serious problem and needs medical advice, we're able to diagnose it.



What do you specifically have to offer in comparison to well-being massages?

We have an in-depth knowledge of the human body. This allows us to go that bit further without taking risks with the body. It's important to realise that a massage can be harmful if it's carried out in the wrong way, if it's too vigorous or deep for example.



Your advice?

It's important to choose your masseur carefully because it's a relationship of trust! And if he or she isn't a physiotherapist, make sure they don't carry out any dangerous movements. Don't expect anything other than relaxation from non-medical massages: they shouldn't be deep treatments.





