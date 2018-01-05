- Socialising on a diet

Parties can spell trouble with a capital T for your waistline. Crisps, biscuits, nibbles, peanuts and other saturated delights washed down with sugar-laden cocktails can send you into calorie overload before you're even past the apéritif stage.



So here's our guide to partying without pigging out, so you don't end up with a guilt trip and a hangover. You don't have to say no to everything because you're watching your weight - just get savvy and make a few wise choices when the drinks and snacks are passed around.





PH, SH

