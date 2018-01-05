>
>

Fill yourself up, weight loss

 
Fill yourself up, weight loss

One of the problems with pre-dinner snacks and party food is that they're always served when you're at your hungriest, and it's diffcult not to gorge yourself on unsatisfying 'non-foods' full of empty calories purely because the body needs sustenance!

Stave off the urge to snack by having a healthy afternoon snack (an apple, some prunes or apricots and a pot of natural yoghurt), or have a filling snack half an hour before you head to the party (raw carrots, tomatoes and cucumber, a yoghurt and a big glass of water). The fibre in the veg and protein from the yoghurt will fill you up instantly, and the water will quench your thirst so you won't mistake it for hunger.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/11/2008
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Socialising on a diet
Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Naturally beautiful celebrities100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         