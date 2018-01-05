Taking your time, savouring

>
Snack food is Public Enemy No.1. Not just because of what's in it, but because of how you eat it. You're chatting away, having a laugh with your friends, and you don't realise all the crisps, biscuits and peanuts you're putting away or the amount you're drinking.

Stop the calorie-laden snacking cycle by enjoying and savouring every mouthful. You only get that feeling of fullness 20 minutes after you've had your fill of sausage rolls, remember! Don't empty your glass: sip slowly or just wet your lips with your drink from time to time. Keep a handful of nibbles in your hand to pick at every now and then. Not only will you be less tempted to refill, but if you're not empty-handed and your glass isn't empty, you're less likely to be 'forced' into more under the premise that it'd be rude not to...




  
  
