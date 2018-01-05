>
>

Snack food to avoid, bad snacks

- Crisps and crunchy savoury biscuits
 These are a big no-no! Crisps contain a whopping 550 calories per 100g and cheesy biscuits are even more sinful at 650 calories per 100g. Worse, they're 40-60% fat and salt. More than a few reasons to cut them out, then...

- Quiche and pastries
They're fatty, calorific (300-500 Kcal per 100g) and they weigh heavy on your stomach. Don't go there.

- Taramasalata
Not all dips are good, fish-based ones included: tarama contains 600 calories per 100g and 60% fat! Opt for guacamole instead (100 Kcal per 100g), aubergine caviar, olive dips such as tapenade or low-fat houmous.

- Cold meats
Aside from lean ham with the fat and rind removed, meaty snacks such as sausages are a no-no: they contain 20-40% fat on average.

- Cheese
 Unless you go for low-fat versions, those little morsels of cheese are very high in fat (over 30%) and they also contain lots of salt to boot.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
20/11/2008
