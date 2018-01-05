Low-fat dip recipes

Dips are in at the moment, so it's a good time to get into healthy combos of raw veggies (cherry tomatoes, radishes, sticks of carrots, cucumber and celery) or pieces of wholemeal bread with low-fat dips. Here are some recipes to try:



- Herb dip (recipe by J.M. Cohen)

Mix a little salt and pepper with the juice of half a lemon, add a 0% fat natural yoghurt and whip well. Chop a shallot finely and add. Wash a mixture of herbs (parsley, dill, chives, tarragon, basil, etc), wipe lic, estragon…), drain, dry and chop finely. Mix and season again to taste if required.



- Low-fat mayonnaise

Mash 2 egg yolks with a fork, add 1 tsp strong mustard and 1 tbsp lemon juice. Add 250g 20% fat fromage frais bit by bit and whip until smooth. Season.



- Onion dip

Peel a clove of garlic and a bunch of spring onions. Press the garlic and dice the onions. Whip 500g 20% fat fromage frais, season and add the onions and garlic. Serve chilled.



- Tuna dip

Drain 250g of tuna and blend with 250g light fromage frais until smooth. Peel and dice 3 onions, chop a bunch of chives and dill and add, along with 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard and just a hint of Cayenne pepper. Serve chilled.