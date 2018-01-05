Alcohol, drinks to avoid - Fortified wine

Port, Madeira wine and other fortified wines are much higher in calories than ordinary vino because they're much more alcoholic and contain much more sugar.



- Spirits

1 gram of alchol contains 7 Kcal, compared to 9Kcal for 1 gram of fat and 4 Kcal for one gram of sugar. The more alcohol a drink contains, the more calories! So stay away from rum, whisky, tequila, gin, vodka and the rest. The drink alone contains 100 Kcal, and that's without a mixer!



- Spirits with mixers and cocktails

Spirits + mixers + fruit juice + sugar = calorie overload! So no whisky and cokes, G&Ts or Tequila Sunrises if you don't want to pile on the pounds.



- Fizzy drinks

They're high in calories (150 per can) and full of simple sugars that get absorbed straight into your bloodstream and end up stored as fat on your hips!



- Fruit juice

Beware the fruit juice ruse: it's not all healthy. Many fruit juices have lots of added sugar and are pretty calorific (70-100 Kcal per 100ml), so scrutinise the label and always get 100% pure juice.





